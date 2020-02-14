State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,129 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $36,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,639,000 after purchasing an additional 442,494 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,201,000 after purchasing an additional 329,577 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,983,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,795.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 159,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 151,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

NYSE CCI traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.98. The company had a trading volume of 87,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,438. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.29. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $164.21.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.