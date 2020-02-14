State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 44,511 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,511 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $40,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Chubb by 688.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after acquiring an additional 583,559 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Chubb by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 58,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Chubb by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.54. 70,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,403. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.70. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.89 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.