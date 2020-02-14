State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,625 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $31,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,467,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 25,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 32,445 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.32. 2,733,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,682. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,870. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

