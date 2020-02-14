State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 70,827 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,827 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $38,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,724,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,250,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,756,000 after purchasing an additional 297,566 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 430,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,322,752. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $960,194.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,416. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

