State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 7,529 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $28,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,987,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 276.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 78,035 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 95.0% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 366,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.81. The company had a trading volume of 52,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,880. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.08. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $80.66 and a 1 year high of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.25.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

