State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 8,525 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $31.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,990.96. 530,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,698. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,996.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,965.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.