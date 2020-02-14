SteepCoin (STEEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,735.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 42.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $18,735.00 and $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005901 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000920 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

