Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Reaches $1.72 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Stellar has a market cap of $1.72 billion and $634.29 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0854 or 0.00000832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Kraken, BCEX and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.03501417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00254306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00041817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00158644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,080,447,779 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Sistemkoin, OKEx, Binance, RippleFox, Stronghold, Indodax, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, ABCC, Kraken, Koinex, Kuna, ZB.COM, Koineks, GOPAX, Bitfinex, CryptoMarket, BitMart, Kryptono, HitBTC, Huobi, Bittrex, Kucoin, Exrates, Bitbns, C2CX, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, Ovis, Exmo, CEX.IO, Poloniex, BCEX, Cryptomate, Liquid and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

