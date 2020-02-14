Stephens Lowers Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $47.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

R opened at $45.01 on Friday. Ryder System has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $67.65. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Banced Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Banced Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Capstone Asset Management Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 19,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. BB&T Securities lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities now owns 28,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings now owns 43,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

