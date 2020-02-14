Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,210 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.19% of Steris worth $24,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after purchasing an additional 522,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after purchasing an additional 774,516 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 3.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,704,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,701,000 after purchasing an additional 91,279 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,863,000 after purchasing an additional 91,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 722,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.76. 13,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.09. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $168.12. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

