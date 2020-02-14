Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Insider Thomas X. Geisel Sells 4,285 Shares

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE STL traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $20.03. 16,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,837. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

