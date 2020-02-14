Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Buy Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.59. 19,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,254. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,449.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.