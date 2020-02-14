Steven Scheid Sells 27,325 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. 1,545,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NMI by 15.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

