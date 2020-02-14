Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the travel company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

TRIP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.56. 174,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,140. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $58.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

