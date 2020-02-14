Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $45.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. 1,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1,762.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 65,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 924,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

