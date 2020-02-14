Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 14th (888, BARC, BL, BOO, BP, CDM, DOM, FDEV, FLTR, FUTR)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 14th:

888 Holdings Public (LON:888) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 215 ($2.83). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get 888 Holdings Public Limited alerts:

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a reduce rating. They currently have GBX 8,040 ($105.76) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 8,500 ($111.81).

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $89.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Relx (LON:REL) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

SSE (LON:SSE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating.

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings Public Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings Public Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.