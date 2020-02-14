Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,870,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in IDEX by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 194,921 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in IDEX by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.22.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $762,699.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,393 shares of company stock worth $7,036,448. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IEX traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.24. 5,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $140.74 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

