Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

Shares of HXL stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $74.20. 13,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,578. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

