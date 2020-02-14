Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $497,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,853,400. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. 14,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

