Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after acquiring an additional 469,538 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,120,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,350 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,778,000 after acquiring an additional 273,293 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 856,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after acquiring an additional 556,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETFC shares. BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

NASDAQ ETFC traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 84,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

