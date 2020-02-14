Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 18,900 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Apergy worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after buying an additional 65,044 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 930,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,434,000 after buying an additional 379,965 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 399,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 103,028 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apergy stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. 22,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,600. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 2.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APY. ValuEngine upgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 target price on Apergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 target price on Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.41.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

