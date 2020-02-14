Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 3,200 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,968,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,268,000 after acquiring an additional 402,945 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,431,000 after acquiring an additional 454,702 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,354,000 after acquiring an additional 64,098 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 275,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.