Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 4,100 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in HD Supply by 309.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in HD Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.81. 26,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

