Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Echostar were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Echostar during the third quarter worth $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Echostar during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Echostar during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Echostar by 89.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Echostar during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Echostar news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $55,838.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,643. Echostar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. BidaskClub lowered Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

