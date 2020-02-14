Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45,832 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,153,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after buying an additional 343,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $498,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,441.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Shares of AME traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.13. 34,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.88 and a 1 year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

