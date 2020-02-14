Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,096 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after buying an additional 90,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,991 shares in the company, valued at $902,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $313,370. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

ASB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

