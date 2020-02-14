Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 49,178 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.86. 114,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,680. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.