Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 576,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 543,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,428,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 492,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $126.23 and a one year high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

