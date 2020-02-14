Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cna Financial in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cna Financial in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cna Financial by 29.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Cna Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cna Financial in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CNA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. 129,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,754. Cna Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

