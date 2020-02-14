Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after acquiring an additional 401,473 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,022,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 145,135 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 331,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,948,000 after acquiring an additional 137,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HUBB traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,539. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.58 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.12 and its 200-day moving average is $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

