Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $53,733,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $42,053,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Chemed by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $14,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHE shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.25.

In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total transaction of $1,081,725.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $490.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.03 and its 200 day moving average is $432.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $305.25 and a twelve month high of $494.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

