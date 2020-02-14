Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Crane by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Crane by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

NYSE CR traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,390. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.