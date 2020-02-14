Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.76. 13,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,131. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $168.12.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on STE shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

