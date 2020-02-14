Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Domtar worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 37.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the third quarter valued at $201,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 7.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Domtar by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UFS shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

UFS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 52,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,297. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.97. Domtar Corp has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $53.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

