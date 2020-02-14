Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Valmont Industries worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $55,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $334,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMI traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,250. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.94 and a 1 year high of $153.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

