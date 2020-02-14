Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $1,733,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.81. 6,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $224.84 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.43. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

