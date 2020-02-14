Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.32. 42,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,404. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average is $99.04. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

