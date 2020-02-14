Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 38.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.33. The stock had a trading volume of 60,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $71.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

