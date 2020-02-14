Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,300 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $118.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,363. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.01.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,057,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,229,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

