Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $39,851,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 194,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,551,000 after purchasing an additional 137,409 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $10,287,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,648,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 271,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,717. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 1.54. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.