Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 746.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 770,309 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 671,132 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,111,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 640,786 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 903,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after buying an additional 402,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 139,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,977. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

