Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.8% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,382. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $207.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.92%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

