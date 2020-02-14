Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 36,900 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Umpqua worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Umpqua during the third quarter worth $4,187,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 37.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Umpqua by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 682,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 88,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMPQ traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 52,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,025. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

