Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 52,900 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 31.9% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.09. 1,277,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,034,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.