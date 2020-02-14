Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,335 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Store Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Store Capital stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 288,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,196. Store Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.