Storj (STORJ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.77 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Storj has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. Storj has a market cap of $25.02 million and $2.77 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001787 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Livecoin, Radar Relay and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.03501398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00253942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00160731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Upbit, OKEx, Liqui, Liquid, Huobi, ABCC, Poloniex, Tidex, Livecoin, Radar Relay, IDAX, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.