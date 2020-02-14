Storm Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.69 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Storm has a total market capitalization of $11.17 million and $1.69 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Storm has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.99 or 0.03492597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00161138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,405,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bitbns, Coinrail, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance, Upbit, IDEX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Coinnest, WazirX, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

