Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0208 on Exchanges

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and $2.00 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Binance, DragonEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.03480842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00252404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00042348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00158509 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, Binance, Radar Relay, IDEX, Coinone, BitForex, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

