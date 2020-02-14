StrongHands Market Cap Hits $601,279.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. StrongHands has a total market cap of $601,279.00 and $345.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,698,930,844 coins and its circulating supply is 16,285,736,490 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

