Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Increased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,228,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,027,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $222,331,000 after buying an additional 22,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.43.

Shares of SYK opened at $217.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.19 and its 200-day moving average is $211.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

